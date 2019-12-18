CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Warns Against Being The “Happy Negro” At Work

Union didn't exactly name the NBC series but it was clear where her jab was aimed, this after she was fired under questionable circumstances.

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Gabrielle Union continues to remain somewhat outspoken against the producers of NBC series America’s Got Talent after she was allegedly fired due to racial tensions on the set. Union threw a subtle jab at the show during a recent panel discussion to announce her new fashion venture, warning those in the crowd against being the “happy negro.”

As reported by Variety, Union was part of a women empowerment and inclusivity panel for the launch of a brand-new holiday collection with fashion brand New York & Company. Union, who was let go from AGT last month, is locking horns with officials of the show on the legal side and still hasn’t fully spoken out regarding her ouster from the reality competition series. During a portion where she spoke on workspace leadership, it was all but clear who Union was addressing.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” Union said, and as reported by Variety. “Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job. I speak from experience.”

Union went on to say that women in the workplace need to not only stand tall and prideful in spaces where that might be seen as an affront but also to help others along the way who might suffer the same indignities, even at the risk of losing one’s job.

The panel, titled  “Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading the Charge,” was held in Manhattan at the Ladurée bakery and teahouse in Soho.  She was joined on the panel by Hanna Bronfman, Solange Franklin, Ebonee Davis, and Maddy Jones.

Photo: WENN

Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Warns Against Being The “Happy Negro” At Work  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’…
 2 hours ago
12.18.19
Tekashi69
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison,…
 6 hours ago
12.18.19
Yellowcard Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite Rapper’s Death
 8 hours ago
12.18.19
The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50…
 10 hours ago
12.18.19
15 items
The Great Grits Debate: Young Dolph & Key…
 10 hours ago
12.18.19
BET's 'The Game' Cast Meet & Greet
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 24 hours ago
12.17.19
10 items
Karol Sanchez Reportedly Staged Kidnapping, Twitter Compares Her…
 24 hours ago
12.18.19
Thieves Break Into Boosie Badazz’s Car, Steal $70K…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Watch The Phone: Jay-Z Snatches Phone From Fan…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Pierre “Pee” Thomas Says Lira Galore Lying About…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Teyana Taylor Becomes A Brand Ambassador For Pretty…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
15 items
#LHHNY: Old Beefs Are Still Sizziling & Closed…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah & More…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday,…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close