Gabrielle Union Throws Shot At ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Warns Against Being The “Happy Negro” At Work

Gabrielle Union continues to remain somewhat outspoken against the producers of NBC series America’s Got Talent after she was allegedly fired due to racial tensions on the set. Union threw a subtle jab at the show during a recent panel discussion to announce her new fashion venture, warning those in the crowd against being the “happy negro.”

As reported by Variety, Union was part of a women empowerment and inclusivity panel for the launch of a brand-new holiday collection with fashion brand New York & Company. Union, who was let go from AGT last month, is locking horns with officials of the show on the legal side and still hasn’t fully spoken out regarding her ouster from the reality competition series. During a portion where she spoke on workspace leadership, it was all but clear who Union was addressing.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” Union said, and as reported by Variety. “Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job. I speak from experience.”

Union went on to say that women in the workplace need to not only stand tall and prideful in spaces where that might be seen as an affront but also to help others along the way who might suffer the same indignities, even at the risk of losing one’s job.

The panel, titled “Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading the Charge,” was held in Manhattan at the Ladurée bakery and teahouse in Soho. She was joined on the panel by Hanna Bronfman, Solange Franklin, Ebonee Davis, and Maddy Jones.

