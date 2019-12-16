Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced This Week, Could Walk Or Get 37 Years

The saga of Tekashi 6ix9ine is nearing a conclusion when sentencing commences for his racketeering case that sent several Blood gang members up the river due to his singing. The rapper born Daniel Hernandez is facing at least a minimum of 37 years, but it’s also possible that he’ll take a walk.

The rapper is hopeful that prosecutors can sway the judge enough using his snitching campaign, to drastically lower the sentenced. The judge is the only one who can lower the sentence below the minimum amount of time, 37 years.

A letter was filed on Tekashi’s behalf by federal prosecutors, which asks the judge to lower the rappers’ sentence. They pointed out Tekashi’s snitching on the stand helped convict other members of the gang.

Several members of Tekashi’s family filed letters with the court asking for leniency from the judge for the rapper’s sentence.

His girlfriend “Jade” (aka Rachel Wattley) said in her letter, “When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be. He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind-hearted and a genuine generous person.”

Hernandez’s affiliation with the Nine Trey Bloods has been a strong point of contention for prosecutors, but the rapper has given the state enough evidence to convict several members and the aftermath of his revelations are still developing. However, the outlet adds he’s facing such a severe sentence because Hernandez was on probation for a prior sexual misconduct charge.

The sentencing hearing takes place this coming Wednesday, December 18.

