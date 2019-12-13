CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome

friday the 13th on a calendar

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

There are lots of reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in superstitious folklore, but let’s be real: Friday the 13th is a pretty awesome day. There’s really nothing to be afraid of, and we’re here to make your reaction to Friday the 13th less fearful.

And more fierce. 

First of all, c’mon everyone. It’s Friday! The best day of the whole damn week.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th. Those girls are freakin’ set for life. Maybe it means good luck after all.

In fact, Italian culture considers 13 a lucky number.

As well as in Chinese cultures. According to popular Asian site ChineseOnthego.com:

The number 13 is considered unlucky for many people in the West. This is not the case among many Chinese. As a result, 13, which is pronounced as shisan in Mandarin, can mean ‘definitely vibrant’.

Black cats are actually the cutest.

The day is nothing more than an excuse to watch the original Friday the 13th movie, which is pretty great. It’s just sooo ’80s.

 

Tonight you have something to toast to while you’re binge drinking.

Rhyming Leonardo Dicaprio GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So go ahead and enjoy your day. We’re carefree over here. 

 

 

Halloween Costumes

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

13 photos Launch gallery

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Continue reading Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
Amazon Reportedly Pays $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic…
 9 hours ago
12.13.19
Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players
Lira Galore Accuses Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘Pee’…
 23 hours ago
12.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance On NBC’s ‘Good…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Solange
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
John Wick 3 film stills
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close