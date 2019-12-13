Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome

Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

There are lots of reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in superstitious folklore, but let’s be real: Friday the 13th is a pretty awesome day. There’s really nothing to be afraid of, and we’re here to make your reaction to Friday the 13th less fearful.

And more fierce.

First of all, c’mon everyone. It’s Friday! The best day of the whole damn week.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th. Those girls are freakin’ set for life. Maybe it means good luck after all.

In fact, Italian culture considers 13 a lucky number.

As well as in Chinese cultures. According to popular Asian site ChineseOnthego.com:

The number 13 is considered unlucky for many people in the West. This is not the case among many Chinese. As a result, 13, which is pronounced as shisan in Mandarin, can mean ‘definitely vibrant’.

Black cats are actually the cutest.

The day is nothing more than an excuse to watch the original Friday the 13th movie, which is pretty great. It’s just sooo ’80s.

Tonight you have something to toast to while you’re binge drinking.

So go ahead and enjoy your day. We’re carefree over here.

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever 13 photos Launch gallery Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever 1. Heidi Klum may be the queen of Halloween, but her old lady costume was more creepy than shocking. Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Al Roker as Oprah is not something we want to see again. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Thumbs up for Katy Perry's eclectic spirit, but out of all the snacks to be for Halloween, a Cheeto is not one. Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. We love Jessica White, but lingerie on Halloween is not a costume...not even at a lingerie-themed party. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Clearly, this was Mariah's idea. Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Kate Upton dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, but she looks more like her everyday self. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Perez Hilton as Lady Gaga...no, no. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Aubrey O'Day's peacock makeup was a huge no. Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Seal dressed as Eve and Heidi Klum as the serpent from the Bible may have sounded like a good idea, until it wasn't. Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Chris Brown dressed up as Osama Bin Laden in 2012 and per usual, he caused a media stir. @DLoesch Some chick is upset about Osama bin Laden costume? HA ok. what about Chris Brown dressing up as Taliban...? pic.twitter.com/54SZnv3Lvc — ELLY MAYE BLANCO➕➕➕ (@Ellysa_Maye) November 9, 2013 Source: 10 of 13 11. We wonder how Paris Hilton felt about Matt Lauer walking a day in her stilettos. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Ashanti's costume gives super DIY vibes. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Anne Hathaway as an Egyptian goddess is not a total fail. It just doesn't translate well. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome was originally published on globalgrind.com