CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nicki Minaj Honors Juice Wrld At Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music Event

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The world is still mourning the loss of 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld. His untimely death has impacted many, including fellow rappers and entertainers.

Related: Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

At Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music Event held Thursday, Nicki Minaj accepted the Game Changer award. She dedicated her award to the late rapper in an emotional speech.

Related: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt”

When accepting her award she talked about her relationship with Juice Wrld and the importance of mental health. The two had built a close bond after touring with each other earlier this year. She stated that she was honored to be in the presence of all the women in attendance but, it didn’t “feel comfortable for me to talk about me when someone so important to our culture just died.”

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

Continue reading 21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

21 Black Women Slaying Wigs Made By Nicki Minaj’s New Hairstylist Arrogant Tae

Nicki Minaj Honors Juice Wrld At Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music Event  was originally published on hot963.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Amazon Reportedly Pays $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary
 4 hours ago
12.13.19
Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic…
 7 hours ago
12.13.19
Billboard 2018 R&B Hip-Hop Power Players
Lira Galore Accuses Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘Pee’…
 20 hours ago
12.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance On NBC’s ‘Good…
 22 hours ago
12.12.19
Solange
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored To Be Dating?
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Mo3 Survives Gunshot Wound To The Head, Shares…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
John Wick 3 film stills
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
6 items
Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
7 items
Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Trippie Redd Says He’s Done With Drugs After…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 2 days ago
12.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close