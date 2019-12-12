‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To Drop On The Same Day In 2021

So, if you stan Keanu Reeves then you know he’s been having a career resurgence out of this world. First there was the John Wick trilogy that re-introduced him to the action movie world and it’s only gotten bigger since then. There was the cameo in Ali Wong‘s hilarious Always Be My Maybe for Netflix, the reality of the third upcoming Bill & Ted comedy and now, a fourth Matrix film.

And if you were wondering when “John Wick 4” and “Matrix 4” were arriving in theaters, they’re set to come to us on one fateful day in May 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that The Flash movie would arrive in theaters on July 1, 2022 and the announced fourth Matrix film is set to arrive on May 21, 2021. Now, what makes that day significant? It’s the same day that John Wick: Chapter 4 is supposed to hit theaters.

Looks like moviegoers are going to be in a predicament come May 2021. Do you go see John Wick 4 first or do you go see the new Matrix movie? Or do you do both on the same day to really get your action movie Keanu fix? Better yet, how is a sequel to the Matrix supposed to work if Neo died in The Matrix Revolutions? We’ll have to wait and see.

RELATED: ‘Matrix 4’ Announced With Keanu Reeves Back As Neo

RELATED: Will Smith Explains Why He Passed on Starring In ‘The Matrix’ [Video]

Also On 97.9 The Box: