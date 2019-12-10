CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In “The Invitation” Video

2018 Nick Cannon Wild'N Out Live

Source: Wild’N Out Tour / Wild’N Out Tour

Is this really how we’re ending 2019? Don’t get me wrong…. I absolutely love me some Nick Cannon. However, he makes it hard to defend him whenever he puts out music. I think we can all agree that it’s not his strong suit. He’s an “NcredibleActor, Host, Comedian & Entrepreneur, but he should probably hang up his rapping microphone. Today he dropped a diss track and video after Eminem came for him and his ex-wife in a new song called “Lord Above.” Honestly, Em needs to refrain from talking trash as well. He’s too old for that.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

6 photos Launch gallery

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Continue reading Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!

So ... Shawn Mendes somewhat broke the internet with his Calvin Klein ad! The "If I Can't Have You" singer stripped down as part of the #MyCalvins campaign and people are going WILD over these new photos of him in nothing but his underwear. It's like, he has the face of a boyish kid but the body of a grown ass sex symbol! Mendes shared a bunch of the photos on Instagram showing off his ripped figure, chiseled abs, and seductive stares into the camera. He's not the only hot celeb in the ad as other celebs such as Noah Centineo, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan and more all appear in a social media post shared by CK. Even some of Mendes' celeb friends didn't know how to react about how hot the photos were! See the pics and some fan reactions below!

Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In “The Invitation” Video  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 2 hours ago
12.10.19
Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection…
 16 hours ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 18 hours ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 19 hours ago
12.09.19
2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In And The…
 20 hours ago
12.09.19
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’…
 20 hours ago
12.09.19
Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child
 21 hours ago
12.09.19
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 1 day ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 2 days ago
12.08.19
19 items
The Hip-Hop World Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Death
 2 days ago
12.09.19
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 2 days ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 2 days ago
12.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close