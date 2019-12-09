CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You Again That She’s Happily Single

She is easily the hottest bachelorette in the game.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is still single. She confirmed her status, once again, to paparazzi, with one dude trying to holla right then and there.

TMZ ran up on the “Big Ole Freak” rapper while she was in Beverly Hills and she said she was still single. Clearly, Moneybagg Yo dropped the ball.

“He’s going to have to be funny and nice,” said Megan when asked what it takes to get her under the mistletoe this holiday season.

Worth noting, YG hopped in the waiting Sprinter van Megan had just entered after hitting up the Louis Vuitton store. That is all.

 

Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You Again That She’s Happily Single  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 59 mins ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 5 hours ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 20 hours ago
12.08.19
19 items
The Hip-Hop World Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Death
 1 day ago
12.09.19
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Juice Wrld
Juice WRLD (1998 - 2019)
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s…
 2 days ago
12.07.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
20 items
Ladies Are Here For Tom Hanks And His…
 3 days ago
12.07.19
Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon on Fat…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Kanye West Announces Second Biblical Opera ‘Mary’
 3 days ago
12.06.19
K. Michelle Poses In Her Underwear To Bare…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
The IRS Hits Lil Kim With $60,000 Tax…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close