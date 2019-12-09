Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You Again That She’s Happily Single

Megan Thee Stallion is still single. She confirmed her status, once again, to paparazzi, with one dude trying to holla right then and there.

TMZ ran up on the “Big Ole Freak” rapper while she was in Beverly Hills and she said she was still single. Clearly, Moneybagg Yo dropped the ball.

“He’s going to have to be funny and nice,” said Megan when asked what it takes to get her under the mistletoe this holiday season.

Worth noting, YG hopped in the waiting Sprinter van Megan had just entered after hitting up the Louis Vuitton store. That is all.

