Kanye West Announces Second Biblical Opera ‘Mary’

Kanye West is bringing ‘Mary’ to Miami.

Kanye West has seemingly found a new passion, and it’s creating Biblical operas.

Fresh off the heels of the release of his first opera release, Nebuchadnezzar, Yeezy announced that he is ready to release a second aptly titled Mary. 

Although major details are scarce at the moment, what is known is that Kanye will be utilizing the talent of his Sunday Service choir and direction by the rapper’s creative partner Vanessa Beecroft. Kanye announced the new project via Twitter, giving fans a glimpse of the artwork while including the bible verse that inspired the performance piece.

Scheduled to take place at Miami Marine Stadium on the last day of this year’s Art Basel, the Miami Marine Stadium makes for an interesting venue choice. Although the location has been abandoned for almost 20 years, it was primarily used for boat races, making the location equally located on water and leaving fans wondering if Ye purposely made the correlation to tie into the theme about Mary he briefly expounded upon on Jesus Is King.

As previously reported, West’s debut opera, Nebuchadnezzar, took place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The event told the story of Nebuchadnezzar‘s “transition from wicked, imperious, self-declared ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in his faith.” The opera featured rapper sheck Wes, singer Peter Collins, and the music group Infinity’s Song.

Mary is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 8, tickets for the event are available to purchase for $200.

