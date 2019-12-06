CLOSE
[WIN] 6 Underground Screening At iPic

6 Underground

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Join  97.9 The Box as Young Jas hosts an advanced screening of Netflix’s “6 Underground” starring Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, and directed by Michael Bay!

Tune in to The Madd Hatta Morning Show where Jas has your chance to win a pair of reserved seats to the advanced screening at the brand new iPic theater featuring free concessions, raffles, and lots of fun with your host Young Jas!

You can also text “SIX” to 24042 to get hooked up with seats as well!

Watch the trailer for 6 Underground below!

6 underground

