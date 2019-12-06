CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Light Up To Live Foundation Gifts $35,000 to Fund Patriotic Service Dog

The company is donating a third dog for 2020 training

Golden retriever dog with ginger tabby cat resting on sofa (focus on foreground)

Source: Janie Airey / Getty

A gift of $35,000 is being made this week to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation (PSDF) of Murietta, CA from the Light Up To Live Foundation (LUTLF) to fund a highly trained service dog for a military Veteran handler who passes a rigorous needs application process. Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Pain or Depression are the top priority. The dog is a yellow Labrador named Lincoln.

Randall Reed, president and founder of the Light Up To Live Foundation, made the announcement with the LUTLF Board of Directors, and thanked supporters who helped raise the monies at their fundraising events held In September. “My wife Sherry and I could not be more proud of what this Foundation is doing to support the U.S. Military Veteran community in large and small ways – touching individual Veterans with the help they need to get back to their best selves after traumatic experiences.”

Tom Tackett, founder of the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, said his work with canines is incredibly rewarding as well as challenging. “It’s our mission to find the ideal dog, for the ideal Veteran candidate, and make a lifelong match that will help that Veteran operate in as close to a normal lifestyle as possible.” Tackett says he and his team train the specially selected service dogs for up to 18 months. When a match is made with a Veteran, that new “handler” trains for another two months to ensure the match is a good one. The dog is provided at no charge and the gift includes five years of dog food and veterinary care. Tackett is hoping to place Lincoln in the next several months with his new Veteran handler.

At this year’s Light Up To Live Gala, Tackett brought Veteran Michelle Rivera and her new service dog Gentle Ben to meet the foundation’s supporters. Rivera, who suffered for years with severe PTS, found the perfect match with the handsome German Shepherd who is named in memory of U.S. Army Sgt. Ben Adams. She said Gentle Ben has given her the courage and confidence to move back into society and to her normal activities and work, whereas before, she had isolated herself at home. (Click to watch video and learn more). A third dog donated by the Reeds at the same time as Gentle Ben is nearing his placement with a new handler. The curly-haired Labradoodle is named Jackel in memory of U.S. Army Sgt. Stephen Jackel. An announcement on this placement will be made at a later date.

Reed also announced that he and Sherry have donated a chocolate-colored Labrador puppy named Star who is in training now at PSDF and will be the recipient of funding at the 2020 LUTLF fundraising events.

Light Up To Live Foundation Gifts $35,000 to Fund Patriotic Service Dog  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Billy Dee Williams Says He Doesn’t Know What…
 5 hours ago
12.05.19
Ray J Clears Up Rumors Regarding His Marriage,…
 5 hours ago
12.05.19
21 items
The Best Baby Yoda Memes From Disney+’s ‘The…
 5 hours ago
12.05.19
10 items
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Plans
 8 hours ago
12.05.19
Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk…
 8 hours ago
12.05.19
Millennium Tour 2020
Ashanti Added To The Millennium Tour 2020
 9 hours ago
12.05.19
Teyana Taylor Inks Deal With IMG Models
 10 hours ago
12.05.19
Joycelyn Savage Says Patreon Account Is Fake, Still…
 11 hours ago
12.05.19
RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM…
 13 hours ago
12.05.19
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Nas X…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
30 items
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously…
 1 day ago
12.05.19
2019 Billboard Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Cardi B Defends Offset After His Instagram &…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘No Time…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Kendrick Lamar
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
CMA Awards 2019 Show
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
5 items
Jordan Brand and Dior Announce New Collab—Air Jordan…
 2 days ago
12.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close