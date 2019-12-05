CLOSE
Billy Dee Williams Says He Doesn’t Know What “Gender-Fluid” Means

He also confirmed he is not gay.

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Aunties and Colt 45 drinkers were thrown for a loop when Billy Dee Williams seemingly confirmed in an interview with Esquire that he was “gender-fluid.”  The actor is now refuting that and is making it clear he was totally misunderstood. He also doesn’t know what the term means.

Responding to all of the reports that surfaced following the eyebrow-raising revelation, the 82-year-old actor set the record straight during an interview The Undefeated.

“Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, ‘What the hell is gender-fluid?’ That’s a whole new term. But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves. There’s a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist…But he coined a phrase that’s, ‘Anima animus.’ And anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female.”

He further explained his usage of the pronouns “himself” and “herself” by stating he fully embraced both his feminine and masculine sides and was not actually talking about his sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I wasn’t talking about sex, I wasn’t talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people.”

When asked the million dollars question of if he is gay? Williams shot that down while being very careful not to offend anyone in the process.

“No, no, no, I’m not gay — by any stretch of the imagination. Not that I have anything against gay people. But personally? Not gay.”

Now, as far as the character Lando Calrissian, he was confirmed to be “pansexual” by Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan revealed to the Huffington Post. If you saw the movie, Donald Glover’s version of the iconic Star Wars character had a hmmmmm inducing relationship with his female droid companion. Also, some critics believed that Han Solo and Glover were flirting with each other in the film.

We will get to see Lando Calrissian again when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters December 20,2019. Williams confidently promised in his interview that it will be hit with fans adding, “I know that people are really going to enjoy it.”

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

