Teyana Taylor Inks Deal With IMG Models

Teyana Taylor is working with IMG to take her fashion and beauty engagements to new heights. No stranger to the fashion world, performing at the Phillip Plein Spring 2018 fashion show and choreographing for some of today’s biggest stars including both Beyoncé and Kanye West, it’s no surprise that IMG wanted to see how they could help the R&B singer continue to flourish in fashion.

Taylor, 28, is more than a triple threat: she is a singer, an actress, a dancer, a choreographer, a director, and a model. The Harlem born beauty boasted to WWD, “I literally can do everything. I never look at anything as being impossible. I exhaust all options to make what needs to happen, happen.” She’s keeping busy with the release of her third studio album occurring in January 2020. In August of 2020, we’ll see her acting skills in the highly anticipated release of “Coming 2 America.

Taylor really catapulted in the public eye after starring in the Kanye West’s video for ‘Fade‘ which led her to receive multiple accolades such as ‘Best Choreography’ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. However, underground music lovers and New York tastemakers were familiar with Taylor who is known for her style and moves.

Modeling and fashion is nothing new to Taylor, in addition to performing and vogueing at the Phillipp Plein show, she has also walked for The Blonds and GCDS, whom she had a collab with. Maja Chiesi, Senior Vice President of IMG Models referred to Taylor as “a star of immeasurable talent.” He continued, “Her range, creativity and magnetism are extraordinary, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Teyana to shape the next chapter of her career in fashion.”

Beauties, let’s wish Teyana Taylor a big congratulations on this achievement! We are sure to see the multitalented artists in more in the fashion and beauty industry for 2020 and beyond.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2019 Gotham Awards Brought Out Fringe And Winter Style On The Red Carpet

The Gotham Awards, held in New York City, celebrate independent American Films and present awards to the makers of these projects as well as others involved. It awards in several categories including the Best Documentary, Best Feature, the Audience Award, Best Screenplay, Made in NY Award, Spotlight on Women Filmmakers and more. This year, the event brought out celebs like Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez.

Teyana Taylor Inks Deal With IMG Models

