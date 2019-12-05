RodeoHouston 2020 To Include Hip-Hop, K-Pop & EDM Artists!

Earlier this year, I considered not attending the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo anymore. It seemed like they didn’t do a great job in making sure people of all backgrounds were welcomed. Yes, historically the Rodeo was rooted in Country music but things have changed. H-Town is a melting pot. We are composed of different races, love different types of music, but we all have one thing in common…. We LOVE rocking our Cowboy hats/boots and experiencing this annual event.

I applaud HLSR 2020 for including more Hip Hop acts, EDM, Pop, K-Pop, R&B & Norteno artists to the line-up. I’m looking forward to the January 9th announcement of who’s performing. I couldn’t be more geeked.

