Cardi B Defends Offset After His Instagram & Twitter Are “Hacked” And DMs Are Leaked

Cardi B isn’t here for anybody attempting to break up her happy home with Offset, especially not after the drama of last year regarding her husband’s alleged infidelity.

Cardi defended Offset on Instagram Tuesday, hours after the “Clout” rapper allegedly had his Instagram and Twitter accounts hacked and was accused by sending a direct message to Jade, a woman who is currently dating incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine AND was one of the women involved in the strip club skirmish in New York last year that Cardi B is facing charges over. Yeah, it’s a whole lot.

In a video posted to the ‘gram, Cardi sat beside her husband and explained to her followers that his Instagram had been hacked before standing up for him. “Babe, I know you done some dumb s—, everybody know he’s done some dumb s—, but c’mon, n—s ain’t dumb, n—s ain’t crazy,” she said, referencing those old wounds of 2017 and 2018.

“We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good,” Cardi added. “That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys.”

In two subsequent videos, Cardi and Offset showed that the rapper couldn’t login to his Instagram or Twitter accounts, solid evidence so to speak. Those videos came hours after Jade posted a video to her own Instagram account going through her direct messages and finding one from Offset’s verified account sent at 1:30 in the morning. “Miss u fr,” the message read.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of s— I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking s— now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡,” she wrote beside the video.

And as far as those “hacked” claims – Jade isn’t believing those either.

RELATED: Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In This Pepsi Holiday Commercial

Also On 97.9 The Box: