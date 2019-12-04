CLOSE
Jay-Z’s Catalog Returns To Spotify On His 50th Birthday

The Brooklyn mogul's music is back on a Tidal competitor's service.

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z is back. That would be in reference to the rapper and mogul’s musical catalog, which finally returns to Spotify after almost a three-year hiatus.

Of course, Hova’s music was still available on Tidal, which he owns, Apple Music and other streaming services. You also had no worries if you’re from the old days of physical copies and uploaded the files to your computer (what a time).

No official on word on why now—beyond the obvious; today (Dec. 4) is Jay-Z’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Hov. Welcome back to Spotify,” read Spotify’s Twitter message along with a clip honoring the MC’s music. 

Now it’s officially a family affair since Beyonce finally placed her hit Lemonade album on Spotify, and Apple Music, back in April.

Anyway, you might as well start at the beginning…

 

Jay-Z’s Catalog Returns To Spotify On His 50th Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

