No Limit Noodles: Master P Is Launching His Own Ramen Company

Master P is about to add consumer packaged goods to his already impressive resume. The Hip-Hop mogul has recently announced a new venture.

As spotted on Complex Percy is launching his own Ramen company. The line is called Rap Noodles and will bear his likeness on the packaging. He took to his Instagram account to make the informal reveal. “Chef-Boy-Ar-P. I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand,” Master P wrote in the caption. “Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful. It’s nothing like this New Orleans flavor creamy chicken and gumbo. You can cook it on the stove or you can put it in the microwave.”

This will not be the first time the “Burbons And Lacs” rapper has experimented in the snack category. The I Got The Hook Up star invested in Rap Snacks and helped put the brand on a national level. Rap Noodles flavors will include Creamy Chicken Gumbo, Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Spicy Picante Chicken, and Sirloin Steak Beefy. Already signed on to endorse the products are E-40 and Lil Boosie.

Rap Noodles will be available at local food retailers starting in 2020.

