CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Singer Chico Debarge was reportedly arrested on Meth charges. According to TMZ, the arrest happened earlier this month at a Wal-Mart in Burbank, California. Debarge was trying to unlock his car with a wire after leaving his keys in the vehicle. Cops pulled up thinking he was breaking in and found methamphetamine in his pockets. After opening the car, drug paraphernalia was found.

Debarge was taking to Burbank County jail where he was released. The case is reportedly still under review. Chico has had a well-publicized history with drugs. In 1989 he was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking. In 2007, DeBarge was arrested for drug possession in California and later went to rehab

Source | TMZ

RELATED: ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Debuted At No. 1 On TV Among Key African American Demographics

RELATED; Bunny DeBarge Talks About Her Famous Family, New Book and Music And Finally Being Free From Drugs

 

Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

chico debarge

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 6 hours ago
11.30.19
‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With…
 20 hours ago
11.29.19
Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’…
 1 day ago
11.29.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
11.29.19
French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of…
 1 day ago
11.29.19
15 items
AGT Reportedly Told Gabrielle Union Her Hair Was…
 2 days ago
11.29.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 2 days ago
11.28.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 3 days ago
11.28.19
21 Savage Serves Over 300 Families During Charity…
 3 days ago
11.27.19
20 items
Duke Haters Unite As Blue Devils Lose In…
 3 days ago
11.29.19
21 items
GoldLink Gives Mac Miller Most Backhanded Compliment Ever,…
 3 days ago
11.28.19
Omarion
Omarion Announces Millennium Tour 2020 With Bow Wow
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Patreon Wants Proof That Joycelyn Savage Is Behind…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Tay-K Criticizes His Label & Management, Apologizes For…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Tekashi69
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed
 5 days ago
11.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close