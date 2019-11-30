CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With Original Cast [Video]

Reconnecting for the holidays.

Henry Thomas In 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Thanksgiving marks the season of giving and NBC gave film lovers something special this week. The network presented a mini-sequel to one of the most loved films in history.

As spotted on Indie Wire , Comcast Xfinity curated a rather once in a lifetime commercial by reuniting the cast of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Actor Henry Thomas reprises his original role as Elliot. When E.T. returns he is shocked by how vastly technology has changed since his last tour of earth.

Naturally, Elliot shows his intergalactic friend through the wonder that is the internet and online streaming. The advertisement is slyly disguised under spliced in clips of heartwarming moments of the family entertaining the foreign being on a snowy day.

Comcast detailed the thought behind the campaign in a formal statement. “Our goal is to show how Xfinity and Sky technology connects family, friends and loved ones, which is so important during the holidays. The classic friendship between E.T. and Elliott resonates around the world, and their story became a very meaningful way to bring our company’s consumer technology to life.”

You can see the commercial below.

Photo: Getty

‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With Original Cast [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘E.T.’ Phones Home In Reunion Short Film With…
 6 hours ago
11.29.19
Kevin Hart Steals The Show At The ‘Jumanji’…
 11 hours ago
11.29.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 16 hours ago
11.29.19
French Montana’s Health Condition Improves, Now Out Of…
 17 hours ago
11.29.19
15 items
AGT Reportedly Told Gabrielle Union Her Hair Was…
 1 day ago
11.29.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 2 days ago
11.28.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 2 days ago
11.28.19
21 Savage Serves Over 300 Families During Charity…
 3 days ago
11.27.19
20 items
Duke Haters Unite As Blue Devils Lose In…
 3 days ago
11.29.19
21 items
GoldLink Gives Mac Miller Most Backhanded Compliment Ever,…
 3 days ago
11.28.19
Omarion
Omarion Announces Millennium Tour 2020 With Bow Wow
 3 days ago
11.26.19
Patreon Wants Proof That Joycelyn Savage Is Behind…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Tay-K Criticizes His Label & Management, Apologizes For…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Tekashi69
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed
 4 days ago
11.25.19
11 items
Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala…
 4 days ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close