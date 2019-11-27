21 Savage has been spreading holiday cheer to families in need.

On Tuesday (Nov. 26), 21 Savage and his mother, Heather Joseph, decided to give back to the county that he calls home. According to TMZ, the duo helped serve an early Thanksgiving dinner to 300 families in need Tuesday night at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia throwing on a red apron and making sure everyone got a hot meal.

Serving the Thanksgiving favorites, Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, 21 Savage was all smiles as he served families in the community that he calls home.

This isn’t the first time that 21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has given back to his home state. As WSBTV reports, 21 has led a number of community-oriented events and initiatives, including an annual back-to-school giveaway event and a financial literacy program for young people; and launched his non-profit Leading By Example Foundation to spearhead his philanthropic initiatives.

As previously reported, in March 21 Savage also implemented phase two of his Financial Literacy Bank Account campaign. The rapper stopped by Camp Jewel House Academy with Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson to teach the stem school’s fourth graders the importance of saving.

The initiative helped 21 campaign against gun violence and emphasized the importance in knowing how to manage your funds, as well as pledged $100 to each student who came through and opened a bank account.

Last week, 21 Savage received news that he was nominated for two Grammy Awards including Best Rap Song for “A lot” and Best Rap Album for his 2018 release, I Am > I Was.

Check out video from the event below.

21 Savage Serves Over 300 Families During Charity Thanksgiving Dinner was originally published on hiphopwired.com

