CONTEST: Hip Hop Nutcracker Sweepstakes

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Source: Smart Financial Centre / Smart Financial Centre

Smart Financial believes in giving back to the communities it serves.

This holiday season, they are giving the gift of entertainment.  They are sending a classroom of students, their teachers and parents from a local school to the Hip Hop Nutcracker show at the Smart Financial Centre.

If you are a teacher or parent and would like to register to win for your students class just text “NUTCRACKER” to 71007 for a direct link to register or register to win below!

The Hip Hop Nutcracker begins at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on December 4th. Good luck!

CONTEST: Hip Hop Nutcracker Sweepstakes

