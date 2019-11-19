CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

The fall out from Tip's reveal continues.

"The Grand Hustle" Viewing Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I.’s invasiveness when it comes to the virginity of his daughter is having profound consequences. The Atlanta rapper’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, has seemingly deleted all her social media accounts.

The “ASAP” rapper came under universal fire when he revealed that he accompanied his daughter to her gynecologist in order to seek confirmation that her hymen was intact and that she was still a virgin.

This past weekend, fans noticed that Deyjah Harris had deactivated her account. Complex also reports that prior to chucking the deuces, she had unfollowed everybody, including her father and her stepmother Tiny Harris and stepsister Zonnique Pullins.

Tip made his egregious reveal on the Ladies Like Us podcast. While the hosts, Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham, have apologized, T.I. still has not.

T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media Accounts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged…
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media…
 6 hours ago
11.19.19
9 items
Kanye West Announces ‘Jesus Is King Part II’…
 23 hours ago
11.19.19
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 24 hours ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 1 day ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Sunday Service Lakewood
The Gospel According To Ye: Sunday Service At…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Announces Opera Called ‘Nebuchadnezzar’
 1 day ago
11.18.19
18 items
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Lizzo Sued By Postmates Driver Who She Claimed…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 3 days ago
11.17.19
12 items
Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And…
 4 days ago
11.16.19
Disney+ Warns About “Outdated Cultural Depictions” In Older…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Lil Nas X Makes History As First Openly…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Won’t Face Criminal Charges…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close