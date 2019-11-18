CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Win Hennessy VIP Passes To Not So Silent Night!

Hennessy Not So Silent Night VIP

Source: Avery Green / Radio One Digital

Our Not So Silent Night Holiday Headphone Party is coming up and we want you not only in the house but in VIP as well! Thanks to our good friends at Hennessy, you and some friends could win VIP passes to Not So Silent Night AND bottle service!

How do you enter? Simple, complete the form below and submit. One lucky winner will win 10 tickets for their friends and bottle service thanks to Hennessy! See the registration form below and check out the official rules on the next page. Good luck!

And get your tickets to Not So Silent Night at Warehouse Live on December 6th!

not so silent night

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 3 hours ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 5 hours ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 8 hours ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 10 hours ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Sunday Service Lakewood
The Gospel According To Ye: Sunday Service At…
 11 hours ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Announces Opera Called ‘Nebuchadnezzar’
 11 hours ago
11.18.19
18 items
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the…
 20 hours ago
11.18.19
Lizzo Sued By Postmates Driver Who She Claimed…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.17.19
12 items
Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And…
 3 days ago
11.16.19
Disney+ Warns About “Outdated Cultural Depictions” In Older…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Lil Nas X Makes History As First Openly…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Won’t Face Criminal Charges…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
15 items
Big Sean Says He Made Jhené Aiko Climax…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Trina Clears Up Walmart Incident: “I Didn’t Bump…
 4 days ago
11.14.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close