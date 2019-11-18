CLOSE
WIN A Getaway To Punta Cana Courtesy Of The Madd Hatta Morning Show!

Madd Hatta Morning Show Holiday Getaway

The Madd Hatta Morning Show and us here at 97.9 The Box want you to have a holiday in paradise on us!

The Box is sending FIVE grand prize winners with roundtrip airfare, transportation, and a 4-day, 3-night all-inclusive stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic! Now, how do you enter? Easy, register below, fill out the full form and hit submit.

Winners will be announced EVERY FRIDAY beginning on November 22 running until December 20 so hurry up and register for your chance to win today!

Full contest rules on the next page!

