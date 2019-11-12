CLOSE
Court Documents: Alexis Crawford Allegedly Strangled, Suffocated By Roommate & Roommate’s Boyfriend

Alexis Crawford

Source: Atlanta Police Department / Via APD

Newly released court documents from Fulton Superior Court reveal the shocking details regarding Alexis Crawford‘s disappearance and death of the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.

In those documents obtained by 11Alive, Crawford was allegedly strangled and smothered to death by both her roommate Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley after a physical altercation with Jones.

Both Jones and Brantley have been charged with murder in her death.

RELATED: Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford Death

Crawford was reported missing on November 1 and her body was discovered in a DeKalb County park on November 8 by Atlanta police.

According to a Homicide Unit summary, Jones, Crawford’s roommate got into a fight with her on Halloween. Brantley, according to the report, got involved in the fight and choked Crawford with his hands. The warrant for Jones alleges the CAU student “smothered the victim” with “a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and was deceased.”

The summary continued by stating that both Jones and Brantley placed Crawford’s body in a plastic bin and then dumped it in Exchange Park in Decatur before moving to a wooded area nearby.

Both are due in court next week. Crawford’s funeral is set for Saturday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church.

Court Documents: Alexis Crawford Allegedly Strangled, Suffocated By Roommate & Roommate’s Boyfriend  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

