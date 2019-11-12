CLOSE
Deyjah Harris Unfollows ‘Hymen Checking’ Father T.I. On Instagam After Outrage

Harris also is not following Tip's wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, or her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Deyjah Harris hasn’t said anything publically about her father, Clifford T.I. Harris and his ‘hymen checking’ ways, but she did send a signal socially. E! News is reporting she unfollowed her dad on Instagram following the outrage.

The 18-year-old has been quiet while the internet and celebs have been dragging the rapper up and down their timelines for revealing on the Ladies Like Us  podcast that he attends annual gynecologist appointments to “check her hymen.” However, reportedly, she is letting her dad know that she doesn’t agree with having her “virginity checked” in the most gen-z way possible by unfollowing him on the gram according to E! News.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Harris also is not following Tip’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, or her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins.

Harris has also liked a series of Tweets that immediately followed him revealing the trips to the gynecologist, calling him his actions “controlling,” “possessive,” and “disgusting.” She even acknowledged all of the support she had received from fans telling them, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” in a Tweet.

It’s unclear as to when Dejah unfollowed her dad, Tiny, and stepsister or if she was following them in the first place. Maybe T.I. will take this is a strong signal that his daughter is upset with him and that his actions were indeed reprehensible.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

