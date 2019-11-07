Katy Educator Accused Of Hitting Autistic Student With Cellphone

A Katy ISD paraprofessional was charged with injury to a disabled individual after she allegedly hit a student on the back of the head with her cell phone.

The events occurred at James E. Taylor High School on October 22 according to the Katy Independent School District Police Department. According to court documents, Crystal Jane Sedlar, 48, was charged by the Katy ISD Police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office on a third-degree felony after she allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old autistic special education student, per court documents.

Sedlar has yet to be arrested.

There were three witnesses at the time of the alleged incident, according to court documents. Those witnesses were identified as two teachers and another paraprofessional.

Per investigators, the student was arguing with one of the witnesses when Sedler interjected herself by moving in between the student and the witness. Then she allegedly grabbed the student by the arms from the back, which made him become combative, pulling her hair and slapping her. According to court documents, the two began to fight.

As cooler heads began to prevail, Sedlar allegedly struck the student on the back of the head with her cell phone as he was being led out of the classroom. The strike, according to the witness was not “full force” but it was “not a tap either.” The student reportedly told witnesses he was in pain from the blow and was sent to the school nurse.

Read the following statement from Katy ISD in response to the incident:

The Katy ISD Police and Human Resources Department recently investigated an allegation involving a paraprofessional. The investigation commenced the same day the allegation was reported. While the individual resigned during that inquiry, the investigation led to a Third-Degree Felony- Injury to a Child or Disabled Individual charge being recommended to, and accepted by, the District Attorney.

The safety and security of Katy ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. Whenever Katy ISD is made aware of an allegation, staff work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and resolution in order to protect all students.

IMAGE CREDIT: Google Maps

Katy Educator Accused Of Hitting Autistic Student With Cellphone was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: