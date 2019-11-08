Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims

Actor Jason Mitchell is speaking out against sexual assault allegations that were made against him earlier this year.

On Monday (Nov. 4) during his interview with New York’s Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, Jason Mitchell took time to address both claims, denying any wrongdoing and claims that both in part are misunderstandings. In regards to his departure from Netflix’s “Desperados” in April due to an incident involving an intoxicated female co-worker at a pre-production event in Mexico, Jason states that he was simply looking out for a coworker.

“Being the person that I am, I felt responsible to make sure she got home,” Jason Mitchell said. “Because they’re already telling us, like, ‘Don’t take the Ubers, don’t trust these people, don’t jump in a cab, don’t do any of that.’ We’re in Mexico City and we’re in a foreign land and we should stick together. This isn’t where I leave her. So I make sure she got home and the next day, it kind of all slapped me in the face; I’m not sure if her and her significant other had a situation, I made sure she got home but other than that, nothing really happened.”

Jason claims that although he did nothing wrong, he was dismissed from the film with pay but without an explanation as to why he was let go, before apologizing for offending anyone.

“For anybody who’s been around me, they know I’m one of the most loving, sweet people in the world, but if I did do anything, say anything, make anybody feel any kind of way, you have my deepest apologies,” Mitchell continued. “Like, honestly, my deepest apologies. Because that was never my intention of making anybody feel any sort of way.”

Mitchell also denied any wrong doing with former The Chi co-star Tiffany Boone, who publicly admitted that she felt “unsafe” around the actor. Mitchell claims that the story was pushed by the hit show’s showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis.

“There was actually no situation with Tiffany Boone,” Jason Mitchell said. “She was put in this position because this lady, Ayanna Floyd Davis, she did come out and go to Deadline and made a statement for Tiffany Boone. I was a little taken back by the whole situation that happened, but the actual reason I got let go was because Disney saw what was going on with ‘Desperados’ and they just bought Showtime,” Mitchell explained. “So they decided not to pick up my option. And of course, I’ve been on the show for what was about to be three seasons, I was nominated for an award, so I was asking for more money and all these sorts of things and they just weren’t down to do it.”

Mitchell went onto say that while he is an avid supporter of the “Me Too” movement, it’s situations like his that make it hard to stand in solidarity when someone makes a malicious claim.

“I really hate to say this, because I’m all for the Me Too movement,” Mitchell continued. “I have two beautiful daughters who I would like to be in the business, so I’m all for the Me Too movement. But I think in this situation, Aryanna tried to use it as a really, really ugly weapon.”

Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

