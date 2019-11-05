CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams (Almost) Got Cursed Out

#HealthyHeartSelfie Challenge

Source: Rommel Demano / Getty

Wendy Williams‘ career in media has spanned over 20 years — and the fast talking, abrasive, Jersey girl is still the same old “say it like you mean it” Wendy from back in her radio days.

People have been complaining for years about how Wendy is trash because of her opinionated persona. But the gag is, she has the highest rated morning talk show, which means folks are tuning in just to see the madness unfold.

Most recently, Nicki Minaj called out the talk show host for being “demonic” and critical about the rapper’s recent nuptials.

Wendy wasn’t always on TV and safe from getting hands put on her by pissed off celebs. Once upon a time, it was just her, her guest and a mic. But that still didn’t stop the media queen from coming at peoples’ necks.

Hit the flip to check out some of the many time Ms. Williams almost got her behind handed to her on a platter.

via GIPHY

Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams (Almost) Got Cursed Out  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 9 hours ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 10 hours ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 11 hours ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 12 hours ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 13 hours ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 13 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 14 hours ago
11.05.19
Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion…
 14 hours ago
11.05.19
21 Savage Can’t Tour Outside The U.S. Due…
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence
 17 hours ago
11.05.19
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 2 days ago
11.04.19
13 items
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close