Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone

Users can also look forward to custom lenses created by influencers and celebrities

Adobe's Announces New Photoshop Camera App

Source: Manuel Blondeau – Corbis / Getty

Adobe the makers of the powerful photo editing software Photoshop is working on an app that will help the casual camera phone photog take more creative images. The company announced a new app that will bring the editing software directly to your phone’s camera.

The Adobe Photoshop Camera app was announced on Monday (Nov.4) by the company’s President and Chief Technology Officer Abhay Parasnis in a blog post on the Adobe’s press site. Parasnis describes the new app as an “AI-powered mobile camera app that brings incredible Photoshop magic directly to the point of capture” in the post.

In Adobe’s company’s quest to make Photoshop easy to use for everyone, the company announced that it used it’s powerful AI, Adobe Sensei, as the framework for the app. Combined with Photoshop Express, users ability to capture photos and turn them in creative moments are significantly increased. As far as how the app will work, Parasnis broke it down in the blog post stating:

“With Photoshop Camera you can capture, edit, and share stunning photos and moments – both natural and creative – using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects. Leveraging Adobe Sensei intelligence, the app can instantly recognize the subject in your photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture (i.e., portraits, landscapes, selfies, food shots), while always preserving an original shot. It also understands the technical content (i.e., dynamic range, tonality, scene-type, face regions) of the photo and automatically applies complex adjustments.”

Users can also look forward to custom lenses created by influencers and celebrities. Pop Star Billy Eilish has already contributed her unique creativity to the app with her own lenses. Adobe Photoshop Camera is not out yet, but you can sign up here to preview the app before its official rollout.

To get a good sense of how it will work on your phone, you can watch it in action in the announcement video below.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau – Corbis / Getty

Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

