J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP Announcement At Day N Vegas Festival

The Dreamville boss seemingly announced the follow-up to his 'KOD' album via a savvy video styled like a political campaign ad.

J. Cole Day N Vegas 2019

Source: Daniel DeSlover / Splash News

J. Cole has mastered the art of the album rollout, as evidenced by the clever way the Dreamville compilation project was put together. During a set in Las Vegas, the North Carolina star used a savvy video to announce the follow-up to his acclaimed KOD album.

The Dreamville honcho was one of the closing headliners for the three-day Day N Vegas festival this past weekend and delivered another one of his crowd-pleasing sets.

During one portion of his show, J. Cole rolled out a promotional video styled similarly to a presidential campaign spot. If the speculation surrounding the clip is true, this would serve as the first official announcement of an upcoming LP titled The Fall Off.

Check out the visuals of the announcement in the tweet below from @_Watermells.

Photo: SplashNews.com

