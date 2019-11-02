CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams Over Jabs At Husband, Tells Host To Mind Her Own Mess

Mrs. Petty just isn't her real last name, it's now a lifestyle.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at Fendi Prints On at Fendi in Beverly Hills

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Now that Nicki Minaj is moving into the broadcasting space, she now has a platform to address anything she pleases including others in her field who throw shots at her personal life. Via Friday’s (November 1) Queen Radio episode on Apple Music, Mrs. Petty had some bars for Wendy Williams after the veteran talk show host made mention of Minaj’s husband and his criminal past during a “Hot Topics” segment.

The Blast reports:

Nicki slammed Wendy for speaking ill of her husband and basically said she should keep her mouth shut on the topic considering her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, reportedly got another woman pregnant while they were still married. “When you announce my husband, P, there’s no need for you to mention his past. Every time you mention him, you feel the need to bring these things up as well as something he was wrongfully accused of doing…” Nicki said on Queen Radio. She also added that while she understands that Wendy is a journalist, she could “report the news without that level of viciousness.”

The rapper didn’t hold back, turning focus on Wendy Williams and insinuating her husband stepping out on her was karma for all the viciousness she’s done in her past. “B—- where was you at when Kevin had his d— knee deep in that b—- p—-? I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” the new bride stated. But it wasn’t just all anger spewing from Nicki’s mouth. She also made sure to tell her listeners that she had been cheering Wendy on during her troubled times, but the sweetness didn’t last long.

According to the outlet, Minaj says she has even more smoke for Williams on the next episode of Queen Radio.

Photo: WENN

Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams Over Jabs At Husband, Tells Host To Mind Her Own Mess  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

