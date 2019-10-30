CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Launches New YouTube Video Series ‘HOTTIEWEEN’

Things are getting real spooky just in time for "Hot Girl Halloween."

“Hot Nerd Fall” is in full swing, and things are getting real spooky just in time for “Hot Girl Halloween.” Megan Thee Stallion and YouTube Music “formed an unholy union” and unveiled a new horror-themed video series HOTTIEWEEN.

Thee Stallion, who revealed she is also an aspiring horror movie screenwriter stars in the horror trilogy conceived by herself and directed Teyana Taylor, aka Spike Tey. The series draws inspiration from blaxploitation heroines and campy horror classics, as explained in the press release. The episodic horror thriller is described as a “proclamation to reclaim female independence from none other than “THE ‘F&@K BOY.’

In the first episode, which dropped on Tuesday (Oct.29) titled “Love Bites,” we are introduced to Megan Thee Stallion P.I., Dave East, as a smooth-talking playboy vamp named Archimedes and influencer Jay Cole as her associate. Megan gets wrapped up in a murder investigation that involves a bunch of “vampire fuccbois” led by East, who are terrorizing Stallion County.

The second episode arrives today (Oct 30) on Megan’s YouTube Channel with the epic conclusion arrive on Hot Girl Halloween, Oct. 31. The Stallion stays working, you can watch the first episode in the HOTTIEWEEN trilogy below.

