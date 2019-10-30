CLOSE
R. Kelly Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Child Support With His Music Royalties

The Pied Piper has to pay up.

R Kelly Appears In Court in Chicago For Status Hearing

Source: Pool / Getty

R. Kelly has to pay up. The currently incarcerated R&B singer and alleged sexual predator has been ordered to pay his ex-wife child support via his music royalties.

Considering the number of hits to his name, that bad should be heavy. And he’s going to need every cent of it.

According to TMZ, court records show a judged ordered the Pied Piper of Prison to pay Drea Kelly $20,833 every month out of his royalties from the likes of publishers like BMI and Sony.

Drea has been coming for her coins and though he paid up the backpay, he still has to keep up with the payments.

Fair is fair.

R. Kelly is currently being held in jail facing all types of child trafficking and sexual assault charges. Excuse while we go look up small violins.

R. Kelly Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Child Support With His Music Royalties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

