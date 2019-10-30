CLOSE
EA’s Delayed ‘NBA Live 20’ Is Now Canceled, Will Return For Next Generation Consoles

This marks the fourth time an NBA Live game has not made it onto home consoles.

Source: EA / NBA Live 19

NBA Live 20 got its wig pushed back by EA back in July with the studio assuring fans the game would most likely hit shelves during All-Star weekend. If you were a fan looking forward to the next game in the famed basketball video game franchise dropping, we have sad news, it’s not happening.

EA confirmed NBA Live 20’s demise via a Tweet stating that with the help of the NBA and NBPA, it will be working hard to bring something “fresh” for next-generation players.

EA’s chief executive Andrew Wilson further clarified the game studio’s decision not to move forward with NBA Live 20 stating:

“We’re not launching a new NBA Live HD product this season. Instead, we’re expanding our vision, leaning hard into the new leading-edge platforms, and taking the time to ensure we deliver against the opportunity for our players.”

NBA Live 20 being shelved marks the fourth time an NBA Live game has not made it onto home consoles. NBA Live 11 (mobile only) never saw the light of day after a hilariously buggy demo ruined it. NBA Live 12 was never announced due to to the fact EA switched the game’s studio. NBA Live 13 was canceled, and NBA Live 17 only lived on mobile devices, failing to arrive on consoles once again.

EA did manage to drop two solid games in NBA Live 18 and 19, but the NBA 2K franchise stole all of its thunder and all of its players. It’s sad because the 2K franchise could use the competition to keep it on its toes. Despite being the biggest selling game as of last month, 2K20 launched with some serious issues that had 2K fans actually calling out Ronnie 2K on Twitter.

Welp, we shall see if EA succeeds in delivering a new NBA Live game on PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett by next holiday season when the two consoles launch.

Photo: EA / NBA Live 19

EA’s Delayed ‘NBA Live 20’ Is Now Canceled, Will Return For Next Generation Consoles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

