Diddy Confirms Making The Band Return, Announces Semi-Retirement From Music

Diddy has been known as one of the most influential hitmakers and label CEO since his solo mainstream emergence in 1993. From Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, to Biggie, Craig Mack, Ma$e and Junior Mafia; Diddy has an undeniable ability to recognize the diamond in the rough.

Diddy may be known by several monikers, but one thing that has been consistent is his ability to chose talent and now we get to his process once again.

During his interview with Rolling Stone alongside fellow hitmaker DJ Khaled, Diddy touched on his illustrious career and has announced that his hit series Making the Band will be returning to MTV in 2020.

When asked about how he first met the legendary Notorious B.I.G., Diddy states that it happened by chance in Harlem at the soul food staple Sylvia’s. Diddy states that although he thought food was the key, Biggie rarely ate in front of his close friend.

“I wanted to sign him so bad. And I saw he was a big guy, and I was from Harlem,” Diddy said. “I was like, “Man, the best thing for me to do is to invite him to Sylvia’s.” And the crazy thing was that when he sat down, I said, “What you want to eat?” He said, “I’m not hungry” [both laugh]. He would never eat around me!”

Diddy’s love for discovering talent has always been the driving force, his ability to spot and create superstars is what led to his partnership with MTV in 2000 to create the cult classic Making The Band. Although he announced the relaunch is coming next year, don’t think he’s interested in signing any further new talent because according to Diddy he’s making the decision to semi-retire from music.

“To be honest, I’ve been in semiretirement. If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020. I’m contemplating, “Is there a role for me in music now?” I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].”

Check out the full interview here.

Diddy Confirms Making The Band Return, Announces Semi-Retirement From Music  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

