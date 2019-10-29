CLOSE
Summer Walker Sets The Record Straight On Her Using Washing Bowls

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

If you just like me you read the topic and thought WTF!!! Well I’m sorry to say, but it’s true.

If you follow Summer Walker then you know she has no problem with letting her followers into her personal life. I don’t know about you but taking bird baths is not for me, I like to get clean clean.

Well, Summer recently posted a photo of what she calls a “washing bowl”, which shows a silver bowl full of some of her favorite cleaners and moisturizers to use in place of taking a full-on shower. “My washing bowl lol. I get to wash in my bowl, I hate shower,” she captioned the photo.

Fans of course couldn’t really take the notion of having the OPTION to take a shower and went in. And guess what? Summer decided to clap back.

“I take showers. I don’t them because I like baths in very nice jacuzzi or garden tubs. If I don’t have time or whatever, I’ll take a ‘hoe bath’ in the sink (something that every female has taken in their lives). Yes, I use soap,” she wrote on her Insta Stories over a screenshot of fan comments.

She added, “F*** I hate people man. Who TF really walking around never washing themselves. Lmao plp really just mad miserable.”

And there you have it.

Summer Walker Sets The Record Straight On Her Using Washing Bowls  was originally published on wiznation.com

