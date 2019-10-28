CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration

The sneaker game is about to get one more jolt before year is out. It seems Kendrick Lamar has something new in the works.

Hype Beast is reporting that the West Coast MC flaunted some new feet pieces over the weekend. According to the story he posted a photo of him sitting by a table. While his face was hidden due to his bucket low like f’ it though swag, his pair of Nike Element React 55’s were on full display for the whole world to see. Even though the post in question was in black and white, the Internets’ curiosity remain undefeated.

The @Py_Rates_ account did some further digging and it seems these stay true to his previous Nike drops with a split design. Included are pure platinum, clear and grey black colors. If the leak information is indeed true this pair will be released November 5 and will retail for $150.00.

This would be Lamar’s newest shoe with the sportswear giant. Previously he released the Nike Cortez Kenny III and the Cortez Kenny IV “House Shoe”.

