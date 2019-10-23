BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
Martina Marie Explains Her Start In Rap, Viral Fame, Jill Scott Love & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Martina Marie

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Every week we highlight a female rapper in Houston making noise and Martina Marie is next up! The “Addiction” rapper makes her Madd Hatta Morning Show debut inside the Houston BMW Studios and breaks down her reaction to viral fame, how she reacted when Jill Scott showed love, moving from Ohio to Houston and breaking through and much more!

martina marie

