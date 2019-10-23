CLOSE
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For Bankruptcy

This is the fourth filing for the Miami rapper and 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami" cast member.

Trick Daddy is in a world of financial hurt, this after the veteran rapper filed for bankruptcy for the fourth time. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member claims he has nothing in the bank and is trying to protect his assets.

The Blast reports that Trick, 46, has attempted to file for Chapter 13 three times before with all the cases dismissed. The outlet adds that Trick, born Maurice Young, owes over $800,000 and lists his assets as a $350,000 home, and around $150 in clothes. Further, his publishing company is worth around $5,000 in stock.

Trick currently owes Fannie Mae $435,682 which is connected to his house in Mirimar, Fla., $12,000 in back homeowners association fees, $57,119 in child support payments, and $290,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to docs, Trick hauls in $10,000 per month and he pays out almost $3,000 of that in the same clip. Trick also say he made just $50,000 in 2019, $75,000 in 2018, and $7,500 in 2017.

