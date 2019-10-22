San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival Readies Itself For Year 4

Mala Luna, San Antonio’s largest annual music festival, returns this weekend for its fourth year.

The 2-day event will be held at Nelson Wolff Stadium just west of downtown San Antonio and will feature national headlining acts including Diplo, Miguel, Russ, YG, Rick Ross, JuiceWRLD, and many more. Taking place on Halloween weekend, the festival will be paying tribute to San Antonio’s cultural celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Hosting over 100,000 attendees in previous years, Mala Luna has well earned the title of being the premier festival destination for Halloween weekend in all of Texas. Being thrown by ScoreMore Shows, the same people that throw JMBLYA in Dallas & Austin, Astroworld in Houston, and also the Dreamvillle Festival in Raleigh, NC, Mala Luna sets itself aside from its sister festivals and remains a very unique festival to Texas all on its own.

Sure, the lineup structures may be similar, as ScoreMore’s lineups almost always feature national headlining acts and local support, as well as some of the most up and coming artists, but Mala Luna has this cultural aspect that gets thrown in the mix. Halloween weekend and Dia de los Muertos just adds a more at-home feel to Mala Luna in relation to San Antonio. Just like how Astroworld wouldn’t be anywhere else but Houston, and Dreamville Festival anywhere else but North Carolina. The festival just fits perfectly in the city and there’s nothing else really like it.

Next to the headliners on the lineup, it’s apparent that the festival has a clear focus on the women of hip hop and R&B right now. Bringing artists like Atlanta, GA’s singer/songwriter/producer Summer Walker, Canadian-born platinum-certified singer Jessie Reyez, Dreamville’s singer/songwriter Ari Lennox, Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion, and more, Mala Luna has provided a space for these women and all of their fans. Seeing a crowd of people singing along with Summer Walker, or Ari Lennox, or hearing the crowd rap every single word with Megan The Stallion is truly a beautiful thing. Also supporting the local San Antonio music scene, Jay Wile will be warming things up on Saturday, with FRITOGANG following after, and then Doeman starting the show on Sunday, with Hoodlum following after.

Check out some photos from last year’s event below. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, you can still purchase them here: https://malalunamusicfestival.com/tickets/

Also On 97.9 The Box: