Top Halloween Costumes For 2019, According to Pintrest

There are 12 days until Halloween and I still have NO IDEA what I’m going to dress up as, but I do know I don’t want to wear something that everyone is going to be wearing. I like to be original when it comes to costume ideas!

Here is a list of the most searched costumed on Pintrest this year….

First off, for the women…

Powerpuff Girls – wait, is this show making a comeback? Did I miss something? Pirate Circus Stranger Things – this one makes sense considering a new season was released earlier this year Alien Mermaid Harley Quinn 80s theme Poison Ivy Alice In Wonderland

Now for the guys…

Superhero Viking Spider-Man Joker (I’m surprised this one isn’t higher on the list) Jedi Animal Circus Pirate Mad Max Robot

