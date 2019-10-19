CLOSE
Top Halloween Costumes For 2019, According to Pintrest

There are 12 days until Halloween and I still have NO IDEA what I’m going to dress up as, but I do know I don’t want to wear something that everyone is going to be wearing. I like to be original when it comes to costume ideas!

Here is a list of the most searched costumed on Pintrest this year….

First off, for the women…

  1. Powerpuff Girls – wait, is this show making a comeback? Did I miss something?
  2. Pirate
  3. Circus
  4. Stranger Things – this one makes sense considering a new season was released earlier this year
  5. Alien
  6. Mermaid
  7. Harley Quinn
  8. 80s theme
  9. Poison Ivy
  10. Alice In Wonderland

Now for the guys…

  1. Superhero
  2. Viking
  3. Spider-Man
  4. Joker (I’m surprised this one isn’t higher on the list)
  5. Jedi
  6. Animal
  7. Circus
  8. Pirate
  9. Mad Max
  10. Robot

via USA Today

 

