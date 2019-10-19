There are 12 days until Halloween and I still have NO IDEA what I’m going to dress up as, but I do know I don’t want to wear something that everyone is going to be wearing. I like to be original when it comes to costume ideas!
Here is a list of the most searched costumed on Pintrest this year….
First off, for the women…
- Powerpuff Girls – wait, is this show making a comeback? Did I miss something?
- Pirate
- Circus
- Stranger Things – this one makes sense considering a new season was released earlier this year
- Alien
- Mermaid
- Harley Quinn
- 80s theme
- Poison Ivy
- Alice In Wonderland
Now for the guys…
- Superhero
- Viking
- Spider-Man
- Joker (I’m surprised this one isn’t higher on the list)
- Jedi
- Animal
- Circus
- Pirate
- Mad Max
- Robot
via USA Today
Top Halloween Costumes For 2019, According to Pintrest was originally published on radionowhouston.com
