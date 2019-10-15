CLOSE
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 3 More Women

The new accusations against the actor now totals five in all.

Cuba Gooding Jr. hosts the opening of Marbles Downtown NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Cuba Gooding Jr. is already facing allegations of sexual misconduct from two women and now, three more women have gone to the police with similar complaints. The actor is accused of a pattern of aggressive behavior after drinking in a number of Manhattan bars.

As reported by Page Six, Gooding’s actions date back to 2008 and a source told the outlet that the actions alleged are part of an ongoing pattern. Back in June, a woman who accused Gooding of grabbing her breast in a Manhattan bar inspired other accusers to come forth and slam the actor for his actions.

Gooding has since maintained his innocence in the matter despite video evidence in one case that seems to illustrate that he was indeed out of bounds in encroaching upon one woman’s personal space.

Along with the woman accusing him in the June incident of this year, a woman also said that he did something similar to her in 2018, with the three other women coming forth to say that Gooding inappropriately touched them as well.

Photo: WENN

