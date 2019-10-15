CLOSE
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said “That’s Gangster”

Although Journalism Twitter and other detractors slammed the writer for the lack of preparation, Ri-Ri was impressed.

Rihanna granted Vouge a cover story interview and it was revealed in the piece that the writer on duty didn’t prepare questions ahead of the chat. While the confessional moment drew groans of regret from journalism pros and hopefuls, the Barbadian superstar thought the move was “gangster” in her words.

Last Friday at the Guggenheim in New York, outlet WMD caught Rihanna on the red carpet of an event to celebrate the release of her “visual biography” self-titled coffee-table book. The reporter for Vogue stated that she was rushed for time and couldn’t prep questions for the fashion maven and singer, which angered the masses who thought this was a squandered opportunity.

However, Rihanna told WMD, “No, no, no, no. That’s gangster. For you to get a call the day before being like, ‘Hey, Rihanna’s in L.A., you wanna do this?’ And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that.”

Just in case folks thought Rihanna would side with the super-serious journalists who’d never commit such an act, she once again let it be known she had respect for how the piece turned out.

“If you don’t have to prepare, girl, you’re gangster,” Rihanna said in conclusion.

Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging 'Vogue' Interview, Said "That's Gangster"  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

