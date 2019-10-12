CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Thought He Was Canceled? Kanye West’s Sunday Service Pops Up At Howard University For Homecoming

The surprise appearance of the Chicago superstar's newest performance venture attracted a large crowd as expected, with this also being the school's homecoming weekend.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service performance experience on the road in various cities as of late, no doubt to prepare listeners for the highly-anticipated Jesus Is King album. This morning (October 12) as Howard University’s homecoming weekend kicks off, the Chicago superstar brought Sunday Service to the Yard much to the delight of many.

Footage thus far is still coming in via Twitter but from what we can gather, West and his large entourage of performers made their way to the campus grounds of the famed HBCU to deliver music and upliftment as has been the case with previous pop-up performances.

Early reports from Twitter revealed that the visit was largely brief as HuffPost editor Phillip Lewis gave his brief account of the moment.

According to a reporter from local news outlet WUSA, students at Howard were alerted of West’s performance early this morning via email.

Dr. Greg Carr, the chair of Howard’s Afro American Studies department, invited West to the school’s Founder’s Library to offer him some books to take with him on the road in the wake of the artist’s resurgent love of all things MAGA. It isn’t known if West took him up on the offer.

And while critique on Twitter of West’s Sunday Service has indeed been high this morning, there are some who found a reason to praise the move.

Photo: Getty

Thought He Was Canceled? Kanye West’s Sunday Service Pops Up At Howard University For Homecoming  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kanye west

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Thought He Was Canceled? Kanye West’s Sunday Service…
 15 hours ago
10.12.19
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 2 days ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 3 days ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close