Snoop Dogg Isn’t Apologizing For His Spicy Kansas Basketball Performance

The saying you can’t teach an old dog new tricks rings true once again. Snoop Dogg doesn’t understand what the big deal is about his recent appearance.

Hot New Hip Hop is reporting that The Doggfather is shrugging off his critics who said his set at a Kansas Basketball game was way too raunchy. The performance in question featured the west coast legend rapping to his hits as he was surrounded by pole dancers, money and fake guns. While he didn’t blink an eye many patrons in attendance and alumni watching at home felt a ways forcing the school to issue a formal apology.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night” said KU’s Athletic Director Jeff Long. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show.”

Well TMZ caught up with Calvin and he is not letting the criticism kill his vibe. “The audience enjoyed that sh*t,” Snoop said. “I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about.” And he also denies he was escorted out of the facility following the performance. “That’s a motherf**king lie. I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself, hung out with the basketball teams.”

The “Deep Cover” MC went on to theorize that the school had no choice to say sorry. “I think it was more the publicity of what I did. they had to cover it up. And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do” he explained. “And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”

More footage below.

Snoop Dogg Isn't Apologizing For His Spicy Kansas Basketball Performance

