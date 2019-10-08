3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

Arrest warrants have been issued for three men suspected of killing Joshua Brown, a witness who tearfully testified last month in the trial of former police officer Amber Guyger. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean as she entered his apartment, thinking it was hers.

In his testimony, Brown, 28, who had met Jean on the same day he was murdered, mentioned that he always heard Jean singing. Brown was shot and killed Friday night in Dallas in what police are calling a botched drug deal.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said on Tuesday during a news conference.

Green and the Mitchells allegedly drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, four and a half hours east of Dallas, to meet Brown for a previously arranged drug deal for marijuana. During the encounter, Brown allegedly shot Jacquerious Mitchell, wounding him. Mitchell, Jacquerious’ brother, returned fire, shooting Brown and killing him.

Green & Michael Mitchell remain at large while Jacquerious Mitchell is being treated for a gunshot wound in a Dallas area hospital. All three men are expected to be charged with capital murder.

Here’s the timeline of events according to Dallas PD:

Through the dedicated work of the DPD homicide detectives, we have identified 3 suspects in the murder of Joshua Brown. Jacquerious Mitchell B/M age 20, Michael Mitchell B/M age 32 and Thaddeous Green B/M age 22 pic.twitter.com/v0vikYEpD4 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

All suspects have travelled from Alexandria, LA to purchase drugs from Joshua Brown. According to Jacquerious, Green contacted Mr. Brown to purchase drugs. A physical altercation ensues as Green talks with Brown. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

Jacquerious exits his vehicle and Mr. Brown shoots him in the chest. He falls into vehicle and hears two gunshots. He says Thaddeous shot Mr. Brown twice in the lower body. @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/hEcjA570BJ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

Thaddeous took Mr. Brown’s backpack and gun used to shoot Jacquerious and they speed off. Michael Mitchell is the driver. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

Jacquerious is driven to the hospital and where he is now in police custody. Warrants will be executed for him and the other two suspects for Capital murder. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

We received numerous tips that led us to execute a search warrant for Mr. Brown’s apartment. We confiscated 12 lbs. of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 8, 2019

RELATED: Roland Martin: We Need To Find Out Who Killed Joshua Brown

RELATED: Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot & Killed In Dallas

3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: