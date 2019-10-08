CLOSE
3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

Arrest warrants have been issued for three men suspected of killing Joshua Brown, a witness who tearfully testified last month in the trial of former police officer Amber Guyger. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean as she entered his apartment, thinking it was hers.

In his testimony, Brown, 28, who had met Jean on the same day he was murdered, mentioned that he always heard Jean singing. Brown was shot and killed Friday night in Dallas in what police are calling a botched drug deal.

Arrest warrants were issued for Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, Michael Diaz Mitchell, 32, and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, all of Louisiana, Assistant Chief Avery Moore of the Dallas Police Department said on Tuesday during a news conference.

Green and the Mitchells allegedly drove from Alexandria, Louisiana, four and a half hours east of Dallas, to meet Brown for a previously arranged drug deal for marijuana. During the encounter, Brown allegedly shot Jacquerious Mitchell, wounding him. Mitchell, Jacquerious’ brother, returned fire, shooting Brown and killing him.

Green & Michael Mitchell remain at large while Jacquerious Mitchell is being treated for a gunshot wound in a Dallas area hospital. All three men are expected to be charged with capital murder.

Here’s the timeline of events according to Dallas PD:

3 Men Suspected In Murder Of Amber Guyger Trial Witness Joshua Brown

