CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine & Others

Fif got some stories to tell.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

50 Cent stays securing the bag. The Queens rapper is reportedly producing a docuseries on infamous snitching rapper Tekashi 6ix9nine, and other celebs.

Recently, Ferrari hinted that he was planning on making a film about Tekashi, but now we have a clearer picture of what he has in the works.

According to TMZ, the docuseries has five subjects, including Snoop Dogg, producer Scott Storch, and former NBA star and streetball legend Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston, as well as 50 Cent. The series is called A Moment In Time and will feature 6 to 8 hour-long episodes about each subject.

Reportedly, each subject’s series will focus on a dynamic aspect of their career. For example, Snoop Dogg being on trial for murder while his debut album was on the charts or Alston’s journey from playground legend to certified NBA hooper.

But the world will surely be tuning heavy for Tekashi69’s doc, which will focus on his time as a Nine Trey Bloods wannabe turned federal informant. Recently, the men Tekashi hit the stand to snitch on were convicted of their crimes including racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping.

 

50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine & Others  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , tekash 6ix9ine

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 6 hours ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 6 hours ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 9 hours ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 13 hours ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 1 day ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 2 days ago
10.05.19
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 4-Week-Old…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tidal Teams Up With ‘Rock The Vote’ For…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
15 items
Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has Everyone…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony Put Away More Of His…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wendy Williams To Fork Over $250K To Ex…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Kevin Gates Banned From Louisiana Prisons For Too…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close