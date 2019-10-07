CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening Weekend

Warner Bros. has the last laugh as their 'Joker' became the cash cow no one saw coming.

Joker film poster

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Remember when Batman fans thought it was a horrible idea to give fan favorite villain The Joker his own standalone origin film? Well, we were all wrong as not only did Joaquin Phoenix turn in an Oscar worthy performance, but the film set a record for an October opening as it took in close to $100 million this past weekend.

The HuffPost is reporting that the Todd Phillips directed film grossed $93.5 million in the US in it’s debut weekend while raking in $234 million worldwide. Not bad for a film that almost nobody wanted to see done. It’s US tally set the record for an October film release beating out another comic book film fans originally objected to but still supported when it dropped, Venom. The Spider-Man spinoff film shocked everyone when it grossed $80 million in it’s release weekend, thus securing a sequel that fans are now eagerly awaiting. We’re simple creatures.

But now the Clown Prince of Crime is the king of the October box office and Warner Bros. are looking like geniuses for taking the risk.

“This was a much larger result at the box office than we had ever anticipated globally,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.′ president of domestic distribution. “Putting records aside, we’re just thrilled that audiences are embracing the movie as strong as they are.”

While many were skeptical of how a standalone Joker film would turn out, word of mouth about Joaquin Phoenix’s mesmerizing performance and police and military officials publicly worrying about potential violence breaking out at screenings due to the film’s violent content certainly helped put butts in theater seats.

Unfortunately for Batman fans, word is that there’s almost no chance that this version of the Joker will ever find himself face-to-face with the Dark Knight as the Phillips himself stated that his Joker will never meet Robert Pattison’s Batman. Just when it seemed like the DCEU was finally going in the right direction, too.

No word yet on whether or not Joker will be getting a sequel but rumors say that there’s a great chance Todd Phillips will refrain from giving this origin story a second chapter. Such a shame.

Did y’all see Joker this past weekend? If you did let us know your reaction to the film in the comments below.

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 2 hours ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 8 hours ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 1 day ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 2 days ago
10.05.19
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 4-Week-Old…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tidal Teams Up With ‘Rock The Vote’ For…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
15 items
Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has Everyone…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony Put Away More Of His…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wendy Williams To Fork Over $250K To Ex…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Kevin Gates Banned From Louisiana Prisons For Too…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Is Candy Corn The Most Hated Halloween Candy?
 4 days ago
10.03.19
15 items
Botham Jean’s Brother Hugged & Forgave Cop Who…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close