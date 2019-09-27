Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of Missed Court Hearing

It might be safe to say Lil Wayne has fixed his financial problems. The New Orleans artist is blowing off court appearances that is costing him a pretty penny.

TMZ is reporting that TuneChi was hit with a default judgement to the tune of 150K. Apparently he failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a gentleman that says he was finessed by one of his cohorts. In January Ramin Natan sued him alleging that he paid 500K to Eric Stenger who claimed to be a show promoter for Weezy. Long story short the show never happened and the money was never refunded.

In the legal documents Natan says that the “A Milli” rapper was in cahoots with Stenger and received the 500K. While it isn’t clear if Wayne was in on the scheme he was ordered to respond but failed to. As a result the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff with a default judgement. The celebrity gossip site reached out to Wayne’s team for a statement but have yet to hear back.

Good luck to Ramin on getting paid out though.

