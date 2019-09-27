CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of Missed Court Hearing

It ain't tricking if you got it.

It might be safe to say Lil Wayne has fixed his financial problems. The New Orleans artist is blowing off court appearances that is costing him a pretty penny.

TMZ is reporting that TuneChi was hit with a default judgement to the tune of 150K. Apparently he failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a gentleman that says he was finessed by one of his cohorts. In January Ramin Natan sued him alleging that he paid 500K to Eric Stenger who claimed to be a show promoter for Weezy. Long story short the show never happened and the money was never refunded.

In the legal documents Natan says that the “A Milli” rapper was in cahoots with Stenger and received the 500K. While it isn’t clear if Wayne was in on the scheme he was ordered to respond but failed to. As a result the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff with a default judgement. The celebrity gossip site reached out to Wayne’s team for a statement but have yet to hear back.

Good luck to Ramin on getting paid out though.

Photo: Aaron Gilbert/ WENN

Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of Missed Court Hearing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of…
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019
 4 hours ago
09.27.19
Sony & Disney Make Up, ‘Spider-Man 3’ Movie…
 5 hours ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss To Join The Cast of Showtime’s…
 6 hours ago
09.27.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 7 hours ago
09.27.19
Third Man Arrested In Connection To Mac Miller’s…
 8 hours ago
09.27.19
5 items
Aloha! Scrappy And Bambi Throw Moana-Themed 1st Birthday…
 9 hours ago
09.27.19
Lil Kim To Be Honored With “I Am…
 10 hours ago
09.27.19
Soulja Boy Has Quit Lean & Drugs, Gained…
 23 hours ago
09.26.19
Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed During…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
10 items
Jay-Z Ripped To A ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Hell…
 1 day ago
09.27.19
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Co-Headline Super Bowl Halftime…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Blac Youngsta - Dub Car Show
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Peep The Trailer to Netflix’s Hip-Hop Talent Competition…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Reportedly Not…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Samuel L. Jackson Can Now Be The Voice…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close