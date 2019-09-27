CLOSE
Third Man Arrested In Connection To Mac Miller’s Overdose Death

Stephen "Stevie" Lake appears to have supplied the tainted drugs to Miller's dealer.

Mac Miller LAX

Source: Michael Wright/WENN.com / WENN

A Los Angeles man was arrested in connection to the overdose death of Mac Miller, the third person thus far in the ongoing matter. Stephen “Stevie” Walter apparently was the man who supplied the tainted drugs to Cameron James Pettit that got sold to Miller.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Stephen “Stevie” Walter was arrested Monday in Los Angeles. According to docs, Walter was contacted by Cameron James Pettit on the night of September 4, 2018 — Mac died on Sept. 7 — asking for “10 blues” … Percocet pills.

Cops say Mac had texted Pettit the following …

Mac — “percs?”

Pettit — “I got some dilaudid 2s but that’s about it. I could get yellows and blues though”

Mac — “blues as far as percs?”

Pettit — “Yeah 30s”

Mac — “Those are my sh*tttts man”

From there, according to cops, Pettit then contacted Walter to obtain the ten blues. Walter sent a runner to Pettit with the pills — and Pettit delivered them to Mac at about 2:30 AM on September 5 — the rapper was found dead on September 7.

According to the outlet, the runner for Pettit was Arizona man, Ryan Reavis, who was arrested earlier this week.

Photo: WENN

Third Man Arrested In Connection To Mac Miller’s Overdose Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

